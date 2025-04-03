Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) The new Pamban bridge, set to be inaugurated on April 6 by Prime Minster Narendra Modi, is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, and a proud symbol of the nation's enginneering capabilities, authorities said on Thursday.

Spanning 2.078 kilometers, the new Pamban bridge, a green and sustainable project, is one of India's most iconic infrastructure projects and its advanced design features not only meet modern standards but also tackle the unique challenges posed by the environment, the Southern Railway said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Will Get? Check Latest Update.

"This new railway sea bridge between Mandapam railway station (mainland) and the Rameshwaram island is not just a replacement for the old Pamban Bridge; it represents a colossal leap in India's engineering capabilities." The most notable feature of the new Pamban bridge is its state-of-the-art vertical lift mechanism, making it the first vertical lift railway sea bridge in India. The new bridge employs a vertical lift 72-meter central span that rises 22 meter above the water, allowing larger vessels to pass beneath with ease. Under rail traffic, the bridge remains simply supported at two ends thus ensuring absolute stability.

"While the new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs. These include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden. Each of these iconic structures, though different in design and functionality, represents a pinnacle of engineering excellence. The new Pamban Bridge stands proudly in their company, combining cutting-edge technology with the challenges posed by India's coastal and seismic conditions," the Southern Railway said in an official release, quoting CMD of RVNL, Pradeep Gaur.

Also Read | 'Tainted Beyond Resolution': Supreme Court Upholds Cancellation of Over 25,000 Appointments Made in West Bengal Schools in 2016.

The construction of the new Pamban Bridge presented numerous challenges, ranging from environmental obstacles to logistical complexities. The Palk Strait's turbulent waters, strong winds, and unpredictable weather patterns created difficulties in the construction process. Additionally, the region's susceptibility to cyclones and seismic activity necessitated careful planning and robust design. Logistically, transporting heavy materials to the remote construction site posed another challenge. The narrow windows of opportunity provided by the tides had to be maximized to facilitate the timely delivery of materials.

"It is matter of great pride that doing the course of work involving more than 1400 tons of fabrication, launching of lift spans and 99 girders, track and electrification work in the sea, the whole work was absolutely injury free. This is testimony to RVNL's working methods, safety, health and sustainable construction." The innovative design ensures greater operational efficiency, reduced manual intervention and the ability to accommodate modern maritime traffic, marking a significant leap forward in bridge technology in India.

Unlike its predecessor, which could only handle trains travelling at slow speeds (10 km/h), the new Pamban Bridge is designed to accommodate trains travelling at speeds of up to 160 km/h. However, due to signalling constraints and existing sharp curvature on the routes will allow trains to run at speeds upto 98 km/h. This advancement dramatically improves the efficiency of rail transport, ensuring quicker travel times and better connectivity between Rameswaram island and the mainland. Also, the new Pamban bridge is engineered to handle significantly heavier loads, designed for 25 tons axle load.

Use of high-grade stainless steel reinforcement in concrete for new Pamban Bridge will help in withstanding the corrosive saline environment of the Palk Strait. These materials ensure durability, longer lifespan, reduces need for frequent maintenance thus contributing to long-term operational efficiency and better value for public investments. Besides the polyciloxane painting makes it a minimum initial service life of 35 years.

Further, the underside of girder of the new bridge has been raised by 3 meter to avoid splash zone thus considerably mitigating corrosion proneness. Resilience against seismic and cyclonic activities, smart automation and real-time monitoring, scope for double lines, electrified line/traction are among the salient features and boost to tourism and economic revitalisation, enhanced connectivity for pilgrims and locals, employment generation are part of the bouquet of benefits.

The region's susceptibility to cyclonic storms and seismic activity was a major consideration during the bridge's design. With reinforced structural elements and advanced technology, the new Pamban Bridge is built to withstand these extreme conditions. Its robust design ensures that it remains operational even during adverse weather events, making it a vital lifeline for the region.

"The new Pamban Bridge stands as a proud symbol of what India can achieve when innovation, tradition and engineering excellence converge. RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited) remains committed to implementing similar ambitious projects across the country, ensuring that India's infrastructure keeps pace with its aspirations and global standing. The British era Pamban bridge, completed in 1914, was India's first sea bridge and the old bridge began to show signs of wear and tear after more than 100 years of service, becoming increasingly difficult to maintain due to heavy corrosion, the need for a replacement with modern structure was felt."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)