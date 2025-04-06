Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.

He inaugurated the new Pamban Rail Bridge - India's first vertical lift sea bridge and flagged off a train and a ship from the road bridge and witnessed the operation of the bridge. He also performed darshan and pooja at the Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said that today marks the auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Navami. He said that earlier on Sunday, the divine rays of the sun adorned Ram Lalla with a grand tilak at the magnificent Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "Lord Shri Ram's life and the inspiration of good governance from his reign serve as a significant foundation for nation-building", he said, adding that Tamil Nadu's Sangam-era literature also mentions Lord Shri Ram, he extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami from the sacred land of Rameshwaram.

"I feel blessed to have prayed at the Ramanathaswamy temple today", said PM Modi, adding that on this special day, he had the opportunity to hand over development projects worth Rs 8,300 crore. He stressed that these rail and road projects will significantly boost connectivity in Tamil Nadu. He congratulated the people in Tamil Nadu for these transformative initiatives.

Noting that Rameswaram is the land of Bharat Ratna Dr. Kalam, whose life demonstrated how science and spirituality complement each other, the Prime Minister said, "the new Pamban bridge to Rameswaram symbolises the union of technology and tradition."

He emphasised that a town thousands of years old is now connected by a 21st-century engineering marvel. He expressed gratitude to the engineers and workers for their dedication and hard work.

PM Modi highlighted that this bridge is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, allowing big ships to sail underneath while enabling faster train travel. He mentioned flagging off a new train service and a ship earlier today and congratulated the people of Tamil Nadu for this remarkable project.

Underlining that the demand for this bridge had persisted for many decades, PM Modi said that, with the blessings of the people, the privilege of completing this work was achieved. He emphasised that the Pamban bridge supports both Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Travel, positively impacting the lives of lakhs of people.

The Prime Minister underscored that the new train service will enhance connectivity from Rameswaram to Chennai and other parts of the country. He added that this development will benefit trade and tourism in Tamil Nadu, while also creating new job and business opportunities for the youth.

"In the past 10 years, India has doubled the size of its economy", mentioned PM Modi, highlighting that one of the key reasons for this rapid growth is the country's remarkable modern infrastructure. He stressed that in the last decade, the budget for infrastructure such as railways, roads, airports, ports, electricity, water, and gas pipelines has increased nearly sixfold.

"Today, mega projects are progressing rapidly across the country", he exclaimed pointing out that in the North, the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the world's tallest rail bridges, has been constructed. He added that in the West, Mumbai is now home to the country's longest sea bridge, the Atal Setu.

He further added that in the East, the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam stands as a testament to progress, while in the South, the Pamban Bridge, one of the world's few vertical lift bridges, has been completed. The Prime Minister further highlighted that the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are nearing completion. He emphasised that work is progressing rapidly on the country's first bullet train, while modern trains like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat are making the rail network more advanced.

Stressing that when every region of India connects with one another, the path to becoming a developed nation strengthens, PM Modi said that this has been the case in every developed nation and region across the world.

He emphasized that as every state in India connects, the full potential of the country is being realized. He noted that this connectivity is benefiting every region of the nation, including Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu plays a significant role in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation", exclaimed the Prime Minister, underscoring that as Tamil Nadu's potential grows, India's growth will accelerate further. He emphasised that over the past decade, the central government has allocated three times more funds for Tamil Nadu's development compared to the period before 2014. He noted that this increased funding has greatly contributed to Tamil Nadu's economic and industrial growth.

Underlining that infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu is a priority for the Government of India, PM Modi highlighted that over the past decade, Tamil Nadu's railway budget has increased more than sevenfold. He added that before 2014, rail projects in Tamil Nadu received only Rs 900 crore annually, while this year, the railway budget for Tamil Nadu exceeds Rs 6,000 crore.

He further highlighted that the Government of India is modernizing 77 railway stations in the state, including the Rameswaram station.

Pointing out the significant progress that has been made in the development of rural roads and highways over the last ten years, the Prime Minister highlighted that since 2014, with the support of the central government, 4,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed in Tamil Nadu, adding that the elevated corridor connecting Chennai Port will be another example of remarkable infrastructure.

He further mentioned that today, foundation stones were laid and inaugurations were conducted for road projects worth approximately Rs 8,000 crore. He said that these projects will enhance connectivity across various districts of Tamil Nadu and also improve links with Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister noted that modern public transport systems like the Chennai Metro are enhancing ease of travel in Tamil Nadu, emphasising that extensive infrastructure development leads to the creation of new jobs across various sectors.

Underscoring the record investments in social infrastructure in India during the last decade, PM Modi expressed happiness that crores of families in Tamil Nadu have benefited from these initiatives. He highlighted that in the last 10 years, more than 4 crore pucca houses have been provided to poor families across the country, including over 12 lakh pucca houses built in Tamil Nadu under the PM Awas Yojana.

He further emphasized that in the past decade, nearly 12 crore rural families have received piped water for the first time. He noted that this includes 1 crore 11 lakh families in Tamil Nadu, who now have access to tap water in their homes for the first time.

"Providing quality and affordable healthcare to citizens is a commitment of our government", said the Prime Minister, highlighting that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, over 1 crore treatments have been conducted in Tamil Nadu, saving expenses of Rs 8,000 crore for families in the state. He further emphasized that Tamil Nadu has over 1,400 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, where medicines are available at discounts of up to 80 per cent. He noted that these affordable medicines have resulted in savings of Rs 700 crore for the people.

PM Modi reaffirmed that the Government is committed to ensuring that young Indians no longer feel compelled to go abroad to become doctors, highlighting that Tamil Nadu has received 11 new medical colleges in recent years. He urged the Government of Tamil Nadu to start courses in medical education in Tamil language which would help many children from poor families.

"Good governance ensures that every rupee contributed by taxpayers benefits even the poorest citizens", said the Prime Minister, underlining that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, small farmers in Tamil Nadu have received nearly Rs 12,000 crore. He added that Tamil Nadu's farmers have also benefited from the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, with claims amounting to Rs 14,800 crore.

"India's blue economy will play a significant role in the country's growth, and Tamil Nadu's strength in this sector will be recognized globally", exclaimed PM Modi.

He highlighted the hard work of Tamil Nadu's fisheries community and emphasized that the central government is providing all necessary support to strengthen the state's fisheries infrastructure. He noted that over the past five years, Tamil Nadu has received substantial funds under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, stressing the government's efforts to provide modern facilities for fishermen, including investments worth hundreds of crores in seaweed parks, fishing harbors, and landing centers.

PM Modi further highlighted the government's commitment to the safety and security of fishermen, mentioning that over the past decade, more than 3,700 fishermen have been brought back from Sri Lanka, including over 600 in the past year alone.

Mentioning the growing global interest in India, with people eager to learn about and understand the country, PM Modi highlighted the significant role of India's culture and soft power in this attraction. "The government is continuously working to ensure that the Tamil language and heritage reach every corner of the world", he added, expressing his belief that in the 21st century, this great tradition must be further advanced. He expressed confidence that the sacred land of Rameswaram and Tamil Nadu will continue to inspire and energize the nation.

Noting that today marks the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi underlined the goal of building a strong, prosperous, and developed India is driven by the relentless efforts of every BJP worker. He emphasized that the people of the country are witnessing the good governance of BJP governments and the decisions being taken in the national interest. He expressed pride in the way BJP workers across every state and corner of the country are working at the grassroots level and serving the poor. He concluded by conveying his gratitude to the millions of BJP workers and extended his best wishes to them.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu, R N Ravi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan were present amongst others at the event.

Prime Minister inaugurated the New Pamban Rail Bridge and flag off Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service. The bridge carries a deep cultural significance. According to the Ramayana, the construction of Ram Setu was initiated from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram.

The Bridge, linking Rameswaram to the mainland, stands as a remarkable feat of Indian engineering on the global stage. It is built at a cost of over Rs 700 crore. It is 2.08 km in length, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises up to a height of 17 metres, facilitating smooth movement of ships while ensuring seamless train operations.

Constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints, the bridge boasts increased durability and reduced maintenance needs. It is designed for dual rail tracks to accommodate future demands. A special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu.

These projects include foundation stone for four-laning of 28 Km long Walajapet - Ranipet section of NH-40 and dedication to the Nation of 4-laned 29 Km long Viluppuram - Puducherry section of NH-332; 57 Km long Poondiyankuppam - Sattanathapuram section of NH-32 and 48 Km long Cholapuram - Thanjavur section of NH-36. These highways will connect many pilgrim centres and tourist places, reduce distance between cities and enable faster access to Medical College and Hospital, Ports besides empowering local farmers to transport agricultural products to the nearby markets and boost economic activity of local leather and small scale industries. (ANI)

