Nagpur, April 06: Nagpur police busted a high-profile inter-state sex racket on Friday, rescuing four women — including three from Punjab and one from Chhattisgarh — from a plush hotel in the Sadar Chhaoni area. Shockingly, two women in their mid-twenties from Punjab revealed they had joined the flesh trade to fund their immigration to Canada, undeterred by rising deportation crackdowns from countries like the US.

One of the women, the daughter of a village sarpanch, admitted to joining the racket to pay bribes to an immigration agent. Despite coming from an affluent family, her desperation to relocate to Canada overrode her background. Her brother works in the airline sector and her sister is a government school teacher. The other woman, abandoned after being married off at 16 and becoming a teen mother, said she turned to sex work to finance her brother’s immigration fees. Sex Racket Busted in Ghaziabad: 5 Women Rescued As UP Police Busts WhatsApp-Facilitated Prostitution Ring at Hotel Classic Residency, 12 Arrested.

The women were flown into Nagpur and made to serve clients at the hotel for INR 5,000 per hour, with agents taking a significant cut. The hotel owner, Chetan Chakole, and his employee, Yugant Durge, were arrested during the raid conducted by the Social Service Unit led by Inspector Kavita Isarkar. Durge, a third-year polytechnic student, worked at the hotel for pocket money, while Chakole allegedly rented rooms to sex racketeers. Sex Racket Busted in Paharganj: Delhi Police Arrest 7 Involved in Human Trafficking; 23, Including 3 Minors Rescued.

Police identified interstate agents Rahul Ghatole and Deepak as key pimps operating the racket online. They allegedly coordinated with local agents to fly in women from different states. All four rescued women have been sent to government shelter homes, and further investigations into the widespread network are ongoing.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

