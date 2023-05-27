Nagpur, May 27 (PTI) Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Saturday accused the Union government of destroying the traditional customs of the country's democratic framework by getting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new Parliament building and not President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing a press conference, Vallabh said the customary address of the President is an integral part of the parliamentary process, adding that not getting her to inaugurate the new Parliament building was a shame.

Article 87 of the Constitution provides two instances when the President specially addresses both Houses of the Parliament, one at the beginning of the first session after a general election and the second on the first session of each year.

Vallabh also targeted Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways over the Centre's claims that 38 kilometres of highways were being constructed in the country per day.

The opposition was well aware of the truth of these claims and the Union government must desist from "window dressing and creative accounting", Vallabh said.

