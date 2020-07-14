Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) In a shocking incident, a newborn baby girl was found buried near a house in Nanded district of Maharashtra, police said.

Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who shared the video of the newborn being dug out by a villager, said he had spoken to Nanded SP and sought a thorough probe in the matter.

"If we are really serious about protecting the girl child, there should be exemplary punishment for the accused," the Lok Sabha member said. PTI

