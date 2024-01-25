New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The body of a newborn child wrapped in a polythene bag was found near the Kali Ghat area of north Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

They said they got a PCR call informing them about the body.

"A team was sent to the area. The body of newborn boy was found there. The crime scene was inspected properly. The body has been shifted to a mortuary and a case has been registered against unidentified people. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

