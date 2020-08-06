Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): Manoj Sinha, newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has arrived at Srinagar on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other officials were present at the airport to receive him.

Sinha will be the second Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory last year.

The Centre on Thursday approved the appointment of former Union Minister Manoj Sinha as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in place of Girish Chandra Murmu, who submitted his resignation on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Sinha to the post after accepting the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu, the incumbent Lt Governor of the Union Territory.

Sinha's appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes charge of his office, according to a press communique by President's Secretariat.

Sinha, an IAS officer has previously served as secretary in the ministries of finance and home. He was Minister of State for Railways.

Murmu was appointed in October 2019 as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory last year. (ANI)

