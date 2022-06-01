New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The NHRC on Wednesday held a workshop on mental health awareness which was attended by employees of the rights panel and various government agencies, officials said.

This was part of a series of workshops planned by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), they said.

Also Read | KK Death Impact: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata After Controversy Over Concert Arrangements.

The NHRC has been monitoring mental healthcare institutions and systems in the country, and has decided to organise special sessions to build awareness in workplaces about mental health, it said in a statement.

The commission has felt that after the outbreak of COVID-19, mental health issues have gained a sharp focus which can be dealt with better by building awareness, timely counselling, psychological and psychiatric treatment, the NHRC said.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Caste Based Census.

The series was inaugurated on Wednesday by NHRC member Justice M M Kumar, in the presence of members D M Mulay and Rajiv Jain, and other senior officials.

The session was addressed by a clinical psychologist from a leading hospital group.

The attendees included employees of the NHRC and those working in offices in the vicinity of the commission like the Central Vigilance Commission, Ayush Ministry and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)