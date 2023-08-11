New Delhi, August 11: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two key operatives of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dala in an early morning operation soon they landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Manila, Philippines. Manpreet Singh alias Peeta and Mandeep Singh were both ‘wanted’ close operatives of Dala and had non-bailable arrest warrants against them for carrying out terror acts, including threats and intimidation, and terror funding for banned terrorist organisations in India.

Originally from Punjab, the terrorists had been living in Manila and were nabbed by the NIA team waiting at the airport, the moment they landed, said the agency. NIA investigations had revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a banned terrorist organisation. "They were also engaged in smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives for the KTF from across the border." NIA Arrests Two Key Aides of Canada-Based Terrorist Arsh Dalla.

"The duo had been working for individual ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Singh Dala who has been operating from Canada for the last 3-4 years and got many terrorist killings in Punjab over the last few years," said the anti-terror agency. Dala has been guiding and commissioning terrorist acts and also promoting terror, violence and large-scale extortion in India on behalf of the KTF, said the NIA.

"Besides smuggling weapons from Pakistan, the two arrested terrorists were also involved in the recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF," said the federal agency.

Peeta and Mandeep were also part of an extensive extortion racket for raising funds for the KTF and Dalla, it said. PFI Conspiracy Case: NIA Attaches One of Popular Front of India's Largest Arms, Physical Training Centres in Kerala.

"They used to identify extortion targets, including businessmen, and threaten them into paying up huge amounts. Their India-based associates would even open fire at the homes and other premises of the identified targets who refused to pay up, thus forcing them to succumb to their threats and extortion."

The NIA Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against the two arrested terrorists earlier in a case related to the terror activities of banned pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in India. "The two also have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab." NIA had registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in connection with the terror activities of banned terrorist organisations in India.

"The agency has been cracking down on individual terrorist outfits and terrorists conspiring to smuggle terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition, explosives etc, and raise funds for carrying out terrorist acts in India," the NIA added.

