The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday arrested two wanted close associates of Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla after they landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport from the Philippines early in the morning. The arrested duo were identified as Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh. Both were "Wanted" close operatives of Dala and had non-bailable warrants against them for carrying out terror acts, including threats, intimidation and terror funding for banned terrorist organisations in India. Punjab: NIA Attaches House of Two Brothers in Amritsar in Pak-Sponsored Narco Terror Case.

Two Key Aides of Canada-Based Terrorist Arsh Dalla Arrested:

Two key operatives of Canada-based listed terrorist Arsh Dala were arrested by sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in an early morning operation, as soon as they at landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Manila, Philippines: NIA pic.twitter.com/xrU1K3jTlM — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

Check Tweet:

NIA SLEUTHS ARREST 2 KEY OPERATIVES OF CANADA-BASED ‘LISTED TERRORIST’ ARSH DALA ON ARRIVAL AT IGIA FROM MANILA pic.twitter.com/nivybETU2J — NIA India (@NIA_India) August 11, 2023

