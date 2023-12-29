Agartala, Dec 29 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has arrested five persons from various parts of Tripura for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, a senior police officer said on Friday.

NIA teams arrived in the northeastern state on Thursday and made the arrests from Irani in Unakoti district and Belonia and Sabroom in South Tripura district, the officer said.

Also Read | India Cybersecurity Market: Cybersecurity Market in India Reaches USD 6 Billion in 2023. Expected To Achieve 5% Global Market Share by 2028, Says Report.

The probe agency carried out the operation with the help of the BSF and did not inform the state police about their plan, the officer added.

The arrests came days after BSF director general Nitin Agarwal visited the state and inspected unfenced borders and emphasised the need to fence those areas.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Ignored Development of Amethi but Built Guest House for Himself, Says Union Minister Smriti Irani.

"As many as five persons were arrested for facilitating human trafficking from Bangladesh. They were identified as Suman Tripura (24), Kangfru Mog (31) and Amalesh Das from South Tripura district and Nachim Ali (60) and his son Jubel Ali (21) of Irani in Unakoti district," the officer said.

On November 8, the NIA had conducted operations in four bordering districts and arrested 20 people for facilitating cross border movement of illegal migrants.

On December 21, Agarwal had inspected NC Nagar BOP in Sepahijala district and stressed on the need to plug the gaps in the fencing to stop infiltration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)