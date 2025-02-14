New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charge-sheeted two terror operatives of a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module in connection with the brutal murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab, according to an official statement from the central agency.

As per a release, Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal and Dubai-based absconding accused Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu have been charged under various sections of the UA (P) Act, IPC and the Arms Act.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Maha Kumbh Footfall Crosses 50 Crore-Mark; More Than Combined Population of US and Russia, Says Uttar Pradesh Government.

Vikas Bagga was shot dead by terrorists belonging to the BKI module at his confectionary shop at Nangal in district Roopnagar of Punjab on 13th April 2024 as part of a conspiracy. The conspiracy involved members of the BKI module based in various countries and was hatched on the directives of Pakistan-based BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar by Germany-based accused Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu, the statement added.

NIA, which took over the investigation in the case from Punjab Police on 9th May 2024, had earlier charge sheeted Kulbeer, Laddi, and Wadhawa Singh along with arrested shooters Mandeep Kumar alias Mangli and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah To Present His Maiden Budget on March 7, Continues Pre-Budget Consultations.

The anti-terror agency's investigations so far have revealed that Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh had recruited members into their terror gang and provided them with logistical support, funds and arms to carry out the targeted killing.

The release said, "The probe has further revealed that accused Harwinder Kumar, a native of Nawanshahr (Punjab), had played a crucial role in transferring funds into India and arranging weapons for the crime. Along with Harjit Singh and accused Kulbeer Singh of Yamunanagar (Haryana), Harwinder Kumar had provided funds to arrest accused Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal for the procurement of the weapons used in the crime. Dharminder Kumar, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Ludhiana, had procured the weapons from a supplier in Madhya Pradesh."

NIA investigations have further revealed the role of another weapons dealer in the case, in addition to other foreign-based associates of the accused persons. Investigations are continuing to unravel the complete conspiracy and track the absconders, the agency's statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)