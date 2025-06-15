Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted three accused in the 2024 case relating to a grenade attack at a police post in Punjab's SBS Nagar district, which the agency says has been traced to a "major conspiracy" by the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror outfit.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the agency said that Yugpreet Singh (alias Yuvi Nihung), Jaskarabn Singh (alias Shah), and Harjot Singh (alias Jot Hundal) have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act and other related provisions.

NIA has also launched an investigation against the terror outfit's chief, also a Designated Individual Terrorist (DIT), Ranjit Singh (Neeta). Other members of KZF, Jagjit Singh Lahri (alias Jagga), who is currently in the UK, and other unidentified terror operatives are being investigated.

"NIA has found that Jagga had recruited Yugpreet Singh through an acquaintance in the UK. Along with other KZF terrorists and operatives, Jagga had radicalised Yugpreet and handled him via encrypted messaging applications. Jagga had also provided Yugpreet with over Rs 4.36 lakh of terror funds through a complex chain of Canada-based entities, who have also been identified and examined," the statement read.

The Agency said that Yugpreet, in turn, recruited the other two accused who have been chargesheeted earlier, with the trio carrying out the attack at Police Post during the night between December 1 and December 2, 2024.

In a separate case, the NIA on June 12 searched 15 locations linked with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror organisation in Punjab and Haryana regarding the attack.

The places searched include Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Kapurthala and Rupnagar districts of Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana in connection with the January 2025 grenade attack at a police post in Amritsar district of Punjab, said the NIA in a statement.

NIA said a host of incriminating materials, including mobiles and digital devices and documents, were seized during the searches, and are being examined for further clues to the terror syndicate of BKI.

As part of its investigation, NIA, which took over the case in April 2025 and re-registered it as RC-09/2025/NIA/DLI, today searched the premises of accused and suspects linked to Mandeep as well as Sarwan Singh alias Bhola, currently based in USA, and his brother Mandeep Singh alias Makka. (ANI)

