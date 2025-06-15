New Delhi, June 15: The Union Cabinet approved the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, to revise the salary structure for central government employees. However, an official announcement detailing its implementation and terms of reference is still awaited. Currently, central employees continue to draw salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission, which was implemented in 2016.

Since India’s independence, seven Central Pay Commissions have been constituted, with a new commission generally set up every 10 years to recommend changes in salary and pension structures. The 7th Pay Commission’s term is set to end on December 31, 2025. Central employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for updates on the upcoming changes under the 8th Pay Commission. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike Update: Delay Likely Beyond January 2026, Formation Yet to Be Announced; What It Means for Fitment Factor and Basic Pay Revision.

What Is a Fitment Factor and Its Impact on Salaries?

The fitment factor is a key component in determining salary hikes. It is the multiplication factor applied to an employee’s current basic pay to arrive at the revised salary. For example, in the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 resulted in a basic pay hike from INR 7,000 to INR 18,000—a 157% increase. The same logic is expected to be applied in the 8th Pay Commission, though the exact multiplier has not yet been announced. 8th Pay Commission Delay: Who Will Be Eligible for Arrears If Salary Hike Is Implemented After January 2026?

As per reports, basic pay for Level 1 employees may increase to INR 51,480. For Level 2 employees like lower division clerks, salaries could rise to INR 56,914. In Level 3, the current basic of INR 21,700 may jump to INR 62,062. Higher grades, such as Level 10 (Group A officers), could see their salaries increase up to INR 1,60,446, as per an NDTV report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2025 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).