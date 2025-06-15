Thane, June 15: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a 37-year-old woman was found murdered in Thane recently. The police launched a murder investigation after the deceased woman's body was found on the first floor of a building in Kalwa's Samrat Ashok Nagar area on Wednesday morning, June 11. The deceased was later identified as Shanti Suresh Chavan, a daily wage labourer.

According to a report in the Times of India, Chavan's body was discovered with multiple stab wounds to her neck and abdomen. Cops also said that they found an odhani (scarf), which was tied tightly around the deceased woman's neck. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Shanti had left her home early on Wednesday morning to go to work. Thane Shocker: Wife Booked for Hurling Hot Oil on Auto Rickshaw Driver During Fight Over Domestic Issues in Kalyan.

However, she did not reach her destination. The incident came to light when local residents discovered Chavan's body and alerted the police. It is also reported that police officials from Kalwa Police Station have registered a murder case against an unknown person in connection with the incident. Cops suspect Chavan's murder was premeditated.

They are also examining CCTV footage from the area in order to identify the suspect. "We are questioning the relatives and others related to the woman for possible leads. Things will be clearer once we have the autopsy reports," a police officer said. Officials also said that they are probing the case from all angles and assured swift action in the case. Thane Shocker: IT Professional Rapes Woman With Promise of Marriage, Posts Victim’s Objectionable Pictures on Instagram After Breakup, Arrested.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district. After the incident, the police registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident. The deceased, identified as Menka Subash Mukne, was allegedly upset with her husband's addiction to alcohol. She ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house on Thursday night, June 12.

