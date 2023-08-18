Jammu, August 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir. However, there was no official word on whether the raids were in connection with an ongoing investigation at the time of filing this report. Delhi: Yamuna River Water Level Drops Below Danger Mark to 203.92 Metres (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Sopore Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested two OGWS (Over Ground Workers) of proscribed Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Following the arrest, cartridges and grenades were also recovered from the possession of the terror associates.

NIA Conducted Raids

#WATCH | J&K: NIA (National Investigation Agency) raids underway in Shopian area pic.twitter.com/IBqU6heskq — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

VIDEO | NIA conducted raids in Jammu's Bhatindi earlier today in connection with a terror funding case. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/0Yvn6OC1kY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023

An FIR was registered in connection with the arrests and an investigation is underway, Sopore Police informed on Friday.

