New Delhi, August 18: The water level of the Yamuna in the national capital dropped below the danger level on Friday. The water level of the Yamuna was recorded at 203.92 metres at 7 am. The danger level of the river is 204.5 metres. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the water level in the Yamuna rose to 205.33 metres, breaching the danger mark. At the Old Railway Bridge, the water level was recorded at 205.39 metres.

A month ago, heavy rainfall in the river’s catchment area caused widespread flooding in the national capital. On July 13, the Yamuna registered its highest-ever level in Delhi, at 208.66 metres.

Water Level of Yamuna RiverI is Below the Warning Level

#WATCH | The water level of Yamuna River in Delhi continues to be below the warning level. The water level was recorded at 203.92 meters at 7 am today. Visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/hZSPhSN28X — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

