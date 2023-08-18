Mumbai, August 18: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CTET Admit Card 2023 today, August 18. Candidates who will be appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. This year, the CTET 2023 examination will be conducted on August 20.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be in the morning from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be in the afternoon from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The admit card, which has been released today, contains details of the applicants and the examination city allotted to them. CTET 2023 Exam Date: CBSE Releases City Pre-Admit Card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination at ctet.nic.in, Exams on August 20; Check Direct Link and Know How To Download.

Steps To Download CTET Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "CTET 2023 admit card" link

Next, enter using login details

Click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download CTET Admit Card 2023. A few days ago, the CBSE board released the CTET 2023 Exam City Allotment. The application process for the CTET 2023 examination began on April 27 and ended on May 26. Candidates must note that a person who scores 60 percent or more in the TET exam will be considered a TET pass. CA Foundation Exam 2023 New Dates: ICAI Reschedules Foundation Course Examinations, Check Latest Timetable Here.

The CTET score will apply to all schools of the Central Government, including KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools etc., besides schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The CTET score will also apply to schools under Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

