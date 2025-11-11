New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two accused in connection with a terror conspiracy case spanning Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which involved efforts to radicalise youth across the country through social media.

The two accused, Siraz Ur Rahiman of Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) and Syed Sameer of Hyderabad (Telangana)-- were initially arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police on May 16 and 17 this year respectively.

The NIA later took over the investigation and has now filed the chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Visakhapatnam.

According to the agency, the two accused had been promoting ISIS-inspired ideology and attempting to indoctrinate and mobilise gullible youth to carry out terrorist attacks at multiple locations across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other parts of India.

"Investigations revealed that the accused had created and operated several social media groups on platforms such as Instagram and Signal, using them to share extremist propaganda, recruit followers, and incite violence in the name of religion," said the NIA in a statement.

The NIA said their actions posed a threat to the unity, integrity, and communal harmony of the nation.

The charges against them have been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Explosive Substances Act.

Officials said that further investigation is underway to uncover the broader network involved in the conspiracy and identify others linked to the online radicalisation campaign. (ANI)

