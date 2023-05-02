New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a resident of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as part of its investigation into a suspected module of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar's Phulwari Sharif, an official said.

Anwar Rashid was the 14th accused arrested in the case which was initially registered at Phulwari Sharif police station on July 12 last year and re-registered by the federal agency 10 days later, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said the arrest of Rashid followed detailed examination and analysis of various incriminating documents, digital devices and letters seized during a search at his house on April 25.

"Investigations have revealed that Rashid is a former member of the banned terrorist organisation SIMI and is currently associated with several PFI members of Bihar and UP, including one Athar Parvez who was named in the FIR and arrested on July 12 last year,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA said he was instrumental in preparing a secret group of former SIMI members to work for the PFI.

"The prime agenda, under the banner of PFI, was to establish Islamic rule in India as envisioned in the outfit's India 2047 document,” the spokesperson said.

