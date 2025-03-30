New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a key accused involved in illegally sending to the US a human trafficking victim, who was deported back to India earlier this month, the agency said in a statement.

As per the NIA statement, Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie of Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, was nabbed from the national capital in connection with the case RC-04/2025/NIA/DLI, in which the victim, hailing from Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was sent to the US via the infamous donkey route in December 2024. The victim had paid around Rs 45 Lakh to the accused agent for the illegal immigration, as per his complaint.

The victim was deported to India by the US authorities on February 15 and had thereafter filed the complaint against the accused agent. The case was originally registered by the Punjab Police and taken over by the NIA on March 13, the agency said in its statement.

NIA investigations revealed that Goldy, who did not possess any licence/legal permit/registration for sending persons abroad, had used the donkey route and sent the victim to the US via Spain, Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. Donkers/associates of Goldie had even beaten up and exploited the victim, besides snatching the dollars he was carrying, during the arduous journey, NIA investigations further revealed, the NIA added. (ANI)

