Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) A 42-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested from Vashi in Navi Mumbai for possessing banned drugs worth Rs 10.30 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman Gang-Raped in Sugarcane Field in Pilibhit; Case Registered Four Months After Sexual Assault.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces 'Anand Marriage Act' for Sikhs To Register Their Marriages.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Police raided premises in Vashi last weekend and seized 130 gm of Methaqualone from the Nigerian, an official said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)