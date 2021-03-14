Latur (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): As Maharashtra witnesses a fresh spike of COVID-19 cases, the Latur district administration on Sunday imposed a night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am to contain the spread of the virus in the district.

According to the order released by the officials, all weekly markets will remain shut till March 31. However, emergency services have been exempted.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in the country, with the state reporting over 16 thousand cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday evening.

A complete lockdown has already been announced in the Nagpur city area from March 15 to March 21 in view of the rising infections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The union health ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said. (ANI)

