"Delhi Police Foreigners Cell, North-West District, apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals from Wazirpur JJ Colony residing illegally in India, within the jurisdiction of Bharat Nagar Police Station. One smartphone equipped with the banned IMO application was recovered from them," Delhi police said.

Delhi Police further revealed that they had illegally crossed into India through the Cooch Behar border.

"All individuals have been handed over to Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), RK Puram, New Delhi, for further deportation proceedings. It was revealed that they had illegally crossed into India through the Cooch Behar border," Delhi Police further added.

The arrested have been identified as Md. Saidul Islam (45 years) Nazma Begum (42), Nazmul Ali Age (23), Azina Begum (20), Apple Ali (19), Laden Ali (17), Idul Ali (8 years), Shaida Akhter (6 years), Aryan Ali.

Bangladeshi nationals found to be illegally residing in Delhi. The raid was conducted on May 23, 2025, within the jurisdiction of Bharat Nagar Police Station.

This operation was part of the ongoing operation to identify and take action against unauthorised foreign nationals residing in the national capital. It was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of illegal immigrants in the area.

After several days of sustained manual and technical surveillance, the Foreigners Cell received credible information on May 23, 2025, regarding the presence of an illegal Bangladeshi national residing within the jurisdiction of Police Station Bharat Nagar. Acting on this input, the team cordoned off the targeted area and conducted a comprehensive verification drive. Approximately 50 footpaths and 100 lanes were thoroughly checked during an intensive combing operation.

During the operation, a suspected individual was apprehended and subjected to detailed interrogation. Initially, he attempted to mislead the team; however, after sustained questioning, he admitted to being a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in India. Based on his disclosure, other family members were also identified and apprehended.

A total of nine individuals were found to be Bangladeshi nationals residing in Wazirpur JJ Colony, Delhi, without valid travel documents, visas, or permits, thereby violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and other applicable immigration laws.

All individuals were taken into custody on the spot and transported to the Foreigners Cell for detailed interrogation and documentation. During questioning, the father disclosed that the family had previously worked at a brick manufacturing unit in Mewat, Haryana.

They fled the area out of fear of being apprehended by the Haryana Police. Since then, they had been frequently changing footpaths and were in the process of securing rented accommodation in an attempt to blend into the local population.

It was further revealed that they had illegally crossed into India through the Cooch Behar border. Initially, they attempted to mislead the team by claiming Indian citizenship. However, a thorough examination of their mobile phones and personal belongings revealed discrepancies in their statements, raising doubts about their identity and nationality.

One smartphone equipped with the banned IMO application was recovered from their possession.

All individuals have been handed over to Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), RK Puram, New Delhi, for further deportation proceedings.

This operation is part of a broader initiative by the Delhi Police to crack down on illegal immigration, with the objective of safeguarding the security and demographic integrity of the region.

Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

