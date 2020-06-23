Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), Jun 23 (PTI) Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's coronavirus count to 126, an official said on Tuesday.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 44 active cases, while 22 patients have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

Six fresh cases were reported from worst-hit Changlang district, two from Longding and one from Leparada.

All of them had recently returned from other states -- Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and New Delhi, he said.

"Arunachal Pradesh is still in the green zone as all COVID-19 cases have been reported from government quarantine facilities," Jampa added.

