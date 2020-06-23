New Delhi, June 23: Bharatiya Janata Party president Jai Prakash Nadda on Tuesday attacked the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making comments on Union government on the India-China tensions. Nadda even stated that Gandhi signed Memorandum of Understanding with Chinese Communist Party and had visited Chinese Embassy amid Doklam row.

Slamming the Congress leader, JP Nadda took to Twitter and wrote, "First, Congress signs MoU with Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation & demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?" Nadda also shared headline of news reports. Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi, Asks 'Why China is Praising Prime Minister'.

Here's what Nadda said:

First, Congress signs MoU with Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation & demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU? pic.twitter.com/Z3WJhpt4Ol — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 23, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi referred Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Surender Modi' following which he faced a barrage of criticism from BJP and its allies after he misspelt 'surrender' word as 'surender'. Later on Monday, the Congress leader again attacked PM Modi over the Chinese transgression, albeit on Chinese media praising the the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi cited reports from Chinese newspapers on Modi's statement at the all-party meeting.

