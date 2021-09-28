Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Nirbhaya squad of the Mumbai police saved the life of a 30-year-old woman who had jumped into the sea at the beach in Malwani area, an official said on Monday.

The woman had left her house on Sunday midnight following a domestic dispute. She had locked her husband and the four-year-old child inside her house before stepping out.

The woman was spotted crying near the sea at the beach in the Madh locality by some people who alerted the police, he said.

By the time police reached the spot, the woman had jumped into the sea.

Acting swiftly, a team of the Nirbhaya personnel pulled her out from the water.

She was later reunited with her husband.

