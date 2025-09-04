Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 4 (ANI): In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, Gauhati University has secured 9th rank among state universities, 33rd among all varsities and 52nd among all institutions, said a press release.

Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta on Thursday applauded the herculean contribution of the University's academic community, staff, and students for ensuring a four-rank jump in the University's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 ranking in the State Public Universities category, from thirteenth last year to ninth this year.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 5 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

He asserted that this boosts the institution's confidence in contributing to the building of a vibrant knowledge society, a future-ready economy, and the broader vision of Viksit Assam and Viksit Bharat by 2047, the release said.

The 2025 NIRF Rankings were unveiled on Thursday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, and Gauhati University ranks 33rd among all Universities and 52nd among all institutions.

Also Read | GST Reforms Reflect 'Swasth Bharat' Vision by Making Essentials Affordable, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

This recognition comes shortly after Gauhati University was ranked among the 351-400 category globally and 48th in India, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Ranking.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu extended his congratulations to Gauhati University on its impressive leap in the NIRF rankings.

Prof Mahanta also highlighted the collective effort behind the success, noting, "This accomplishment is the result of coordinated effort across every level of the University, from faculty and students to administrative staff. Each individual's contribution, no matter how big or small, has been integral in strengthening our academic standards and ensuring that Guwahati University not only meets but exceeds national and global expectations."

Prof Utpal Sarma, Registrar, extended his appreciation, saying, "I would like to sincerely congratulate our teachers and students, whose relentless dedication, commitment, and pursuit of excellence have made this remarkable achievement possible. Their hard work, innovative thinking, and collaborative spirit have truly set a benchmark for what we can achieve as a university community."

This year marks the 10th edition of the NIRF India Rankings, covering 17 categories and subject domains, including a new category that assesses institutions' performance on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a focus on environmentally sustainable practices. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)