Patna (Bihar) [India], March 30 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, wishing peace and prosperity in the state.

"Heartiest greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri. Wishing happiness, peace and prosperity in the state," Kumar posted on X.

The devotees on Sunday offer prayers at the Mahamaya Devi temple, located at Puranibasti in Raipur, on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

Devotees were also seen offering prayers at Maa Mahakali Mandir at Akashvani Chowk in Raipur.

Devotees also gathered in large numbers to take part in the Mangala aarti at the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat, on day one of Chaitra Navratri. As per tradition, Mata Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Chaitra Navratri and marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent political faces extended their wishes on the Chaitra Navaratri.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.' The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba," President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

President Murmu said that these festivals, which are celebrated to welcome the advent of the spring season, were a symbol of unity.

"These festivals, celebrated to welcome the spring season and the advent of the New Year, are a symbol of unity in the rich cultural diversity of India. These festivals infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the countrymen. On this occasion, I wish happiness and prosperity for all," she added. (ANI)

