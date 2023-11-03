Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 2 (ANI): Commenting on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's dig at the Congress party, saying that the party is currently more focused on the state assembly elections, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha member Kunal Ghosh said that given Nitish Kumar's seniority, if he has identified some issue, the Congress should introspect.

"Nitish Kumar is a senior, experienced leader. If he had identified some issue, the Congress should introspect," Kunal Ghosh said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, taking a dig at its INDIA ally, Congress, Nitish Kumar said that the Congress was "busy with the state assembly elections" in five states and not very keen on taking the INDIA bloc forward.

Speaking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipping summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and instead campaigning for his party in Madhya Pradesh, Ghosh said that the ED action in Delhi is just an extension of the ongoing "agency torture" of opposition leaders.

"Just like the CBI, ED is being misused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Trinamool leaders in Bengal; a similar plot is being played in Delhi. This is just an extension of the ongoing agency torture of opposition leaders," Gosh said.

He also seconded West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on the industrial potential of the state, saying that the situation in Bengal is very "positive".

"The industrial situation in Bengal is very positive. Industrial groups are interested in investing in Bengal. Many investments are coming in Bengal. New projects are coming up. The governor is saying the same thing," the TMC leader said.

The West Bengal Governor had earlier said that a group of leading investors representing Fortune 500 companies visited Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling.

"They are interested in investing heavily in India. We exhorted them to focus on the industrial potential of West Bengal. Preliminary discussions were positive. We asked them to take up projects to promote art and culture to which they showed a positive response," Bose added. (ANI)

