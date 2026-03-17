Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a one-day Principal's Conference on reforms in higher education on Tuesday, said that despite financial challenges, the budget for the education and health sectors would not be curtailed.

He said that education was a top priority for the state government and that focused efforts were being made to provide quality education to students, even in far-flung areas.

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CM Sukhu said, "To boost self-confidence was of paramount importance so that students can effectively take on future challenges. In this direction, the role of teachers and education is vital." He said that the state government has undertaken numerous initiatives to transform the education sector. He stressed the opening up of new specialised colleges such as Science, Commerce and Fine Arts Colleges.

He said a Science College was being set up at Hamirpur spanning 50 bighas, and the state government has released Rs 20 crore for this college. Additionally, Commerce and other specialised colleges would be set up across the state.

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The Chief Minister further said that efforts were being made to bridge existing gaps and introduce meaningful reforms in higher education. Recruitment processes were ongoing to fill 400 posts of Assistant Professors and 400 posts of Junior Assistant Professors. He also directed the introduction of new-age courses and additional language programs in colleges to enhance employability for students. To ensure quality education, a college ranking system has been introduced on the lines of school rankings, he added.

Sukhu said that the state government has restructured the Education Department by establishing the Directorate of School Education and the Directorate of Higher Education. The teachers in the state were efficient and well-qualified, and these reforms would enable them to perform better and deliver quality education to students.

He further said that the impact of the introduction of CBSE schools has been visibly positive, as student enrollment in these institutions has increased significantly. He also said that the state government would provide all required teachers in these CBSE schools within the next two months.

The Chief Minister said that the health sector is also a key priority of the State Government, and reforms are being undertaken in this area as well. He stated that, due to the Government's efforts, high-end MRI machines have been installed in medical colleges, and the response to robotic surgery has been encouraging. He stated that the Revenue Deficit Grant to the State has been discontinued and financial assistance amounting to Rs 1,600 crore has been denied, which has been attributed to the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees.

He asserted, "OPS was not a politically motivated decision, but the state government's commitment towards ensuring social security for employees in their old age."

The Chief Minister also launched the Internal Ranking of Government Colleges. In the overall rankings, Government College Hamirpur secured the first position, followed by Government College Sanjauli in second place and Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Shimla, in third.

In the Tier-I category, Government College Hamirpur ranked first, Sanjauli College stood second, and Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Shimla secured the third position. In Tier-II, Government College Bhoranj ranked first, followed by Government College Saraswatinagar, Shimla, in second place and Government College Sunni in third. In Tier-III, Government College Kaffota secured the top position, while Degree College Darlaghat stood second and Government College Chailkot ranked third. The Chief Minister honoured all the top-ranked colleges and presented cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to them.

Sukhu also launched the Vikrami Samvat Calendar of the Himachal Pradesh Sanskrit Academy. He further virtually inaugurated the digital initiatives of Government Colleges at Bilaspur, Dharamshala and Chaura Maidan.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Secretary Education Rakesh Kanwar, Director Higher Education Amarjeet K Sharma, Chairman, State Higher Education Council, Sarvjot Singh Behl, Vice Chancellor HP University Mahavir Singh and Principals of various colleges were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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