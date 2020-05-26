India News | No Deaths During Rail Journeys Due to Hunger: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that no deaths were reported due to hunger during rail journeys.

"No deaths during rail journeys have been reported as opposed to the fake news being circulated which claims that 10 people have died due to hunger. Such reports are fake and should be condemned in the harshest of terms, and the post mortem reports should be awaited for more information," he tweeted.

The national capital is witnessing long queues of migrant workers, desperate to return to their native places, regularly for the past few days.

The Railways is running special trains after the Centre granted permission for movement of stranded citizens, including migrants labourers, workers, students and tourists, to return to their native towns due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

