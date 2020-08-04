Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) People travelling to Konkan region in Maharashtra for upcoming Ganesh festival in buses operated by the state transport corporation need not have to procure mandatory e-passes for inter-district travel, minister Anil Parab said on Tuesday.

He said those who wanted to go to Konkan should reach there before August 12, and that they will be home quarantined for 10 days.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives in Ayodhya to Attend Ram Mandi Bhumi Pujan Tomorrow: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

"Those who want to go to Konkan after August 12 for the festival should get their swabs tested 48 hours before their departure. They will be allowed to travel only if their report is negative and the report be submitted to authorities," the transport minister told reporters.

He said 3,000 state transport (ST) buses will be made available for Konkan travel, bookings for which will begin this evening on the MSRTC's portal.

Also Read | Permanent Commission For Women Officers: Indian Army Begins Process of Granting PC, Invites Applications by August 31.

One bus will ferry 22 people to ensure that social distancing norms are followed, he said.

"While those travelling by ST buses will not need e- passes, those opting for other modes of transport will have to procure such passes," the minister clarified.

He appealed to people to celebrate the Ganesh festival, beginning August 22, in a low-key manner.

Every year, lakhs of people from Mumbai travel to their hometowns in districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for the festival.

Replying to a query, he said Rs 550 crore have been approved for paying salaries of ST staffers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)