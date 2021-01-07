Port Blair, Jan 7 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 4,949, while a total of 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.

Two persons were cured of the disease since Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,859, the official said.

The union territory now has 28 active COVID-19 cases of which 27 cases are in South Andaman district and one case in North and Middle Andaman district.

On January 4 also the archipelago had reported zero COVID-19 cases and on Tuesday only one coronavirus case.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,88,351 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.63 per cent, he added.

The union territory reported its first COVID-19 case in June 10 last year and the first COVID-19 death on July 27, 2020.

Official sources said anybody arriving by flight or reaching by ship from Kolkata or Chennai are mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report before the authorities allow them to enter the islands.

