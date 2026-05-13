Karan Aujla Shares Emotional Note After Packed Canada Concert, Says ‘Used To Pray for Times Like This’ (View Post)

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Mumbai, May 13: Punjabi singing star Karan Aujla has penned a note of gratitude, sharing a glimpse of a packed concert and saying he used to pray for times like this. Sharing a video of himself performing on stage with a stadium brimming with people. In the clip, the “Boyfriend” hitmaker is seen performing on stage, and the torch lights are twinkling in the wrist bands of the fans. For the caption, Karan wrote: “USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS... AUJLA AUJLA BABY DO YOUR THANGGGGG (sic).”

Karan, who is tagged as “Geetan Di Machine”, had a similar experience in his Delhi show, which turned out to be a superhit gig in March. The singer performed to a packed audience at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Back then, the singer, whose real name is Jaskaran Singh Aujla, said that the recent gig is a testament to the dream that he once saw as a young boy in a village. He had made history with his P-POP CULTURE India Tour. Talking about the same, Karan, who is based in Canada and is primarily associated with Punjabi music, had said that it was a night of celebration of culture. Karan Aujla’s Lucknow and Ludhiana Concerts Cancelled; Singer To Proceed With Jaipur Show and Mumbai 2.0.

“And a moment where we all connected through the one language of love, passion and unity. To see all of Delhi show up and celebrate with me, feeling the energy live, was truly humbling. Delhi, you made history with me tonight, and this is just the beginning of the P-POP CULTURE revolution.” The “God Damn” hitmaker added: “Pind ton ithe tak, eh ikk sapna hai jo sach ho giya (From the village to here, a dream has come true)”. Karan is known for his numerous tracks which have charted on the UK Asian chart published by the Official Charts Company, while seven have charted on the Global YouTube music chart. Fact Check: Is Karan Aujla Bisexual? Punjabi Singer’s Alleged Viral Post on Sexual Orientation Debunked.

Karan Aujla Shares a Glimpse of His Packed Gig: Used To Pray for Times Like This

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Aujla (@karanaujla)

His debut album Bacthafucup peaked at number 20 on Billboard Canadian Albums chart and 34th on the New Zealand albums chart. Aujla started as a songwriter for Jassi Gill's "Range", from his album Replay. In 2016, he released his debut song "Property of Punjab". He gained the limelight with his tracks like "Yaarian Ch Fikk", "Unity", "Alcohol 2", and "Lafaafe"; subsequently, he achieved mainstream popularity in 2018 with "Don't Worry", his first song to enter UK Asian chart. In 2020, his singles "Jhanjar", "Red Eyes" and "Kya Baat Aa" entered top 10 in the chart, while "So Far" entered top 5.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Karan Aujla). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).