Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) No fresh Covid death was reported in Rajasthan Friday, while 25 of the 33 districts did not record any new positive case, according to official figures.

The state reported 33 coronavirus positive cases Friday, taking the total number of cases to 9,53,495, according to an official report.

The total number of deaths stands at 8,952.

Of the fresh positive cases, 15 were reported from Jaipur and six from Udaipur and the rest from other cities.

A total of 9,44,216 people have recovered from infection and the number of active cases at present is 327.

