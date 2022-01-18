Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Trinamool Congress general secretary Partha Chatterjee Tuesday said there is no internal feud in the party and the recent war of words among its leaders over comments by its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on containing COVID-19 in West Bengal was "blown out of proportion by the media".

Also Read | PM CARES Fund: No Curb on Use of PM’s Name, Photo, Image of Flag, Emblem, PMO Tells Bombay High Court.

Every single TMC member - leader or worker is working under the leadership of party supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, he told reporters.

Also Read | Bulli Bai App Case: Mumbai Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea of Vishal Kumar Jha, Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh Till January 20.

TMC will hold organisational polls in Netaji Indoor Stadium in the city on February 2 where office bearers at its different levels will be selected in a democratic manner, Chatterjee said.

He was replying to queries about the recent war of words between Srerampore MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay and some other leaders, including Arambagh MP Aparupa Poddar and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra over the recent comments by Abhishek Banerjee suggesting banning of all political and religious activities for two months over the pandemic situation.

"There is no point in beinging Abhishek Banerjee into the controversy. The entire incident is being blown up by a section of the media," Chatterjee said.

TMC, he said, will hold the organisational poll at Netaji Indoor Stadium in the city on February 2 where office bearers at its different levels will be selected in a democratic manner.

"We remain a united family. Each one of us will work under the guidance of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. The organisational poll will be held under their guidance. I as returning officer cannot comment beyond that," Chatterjee, also a state cabinet minister, said.

The details and modalities of the organisational election, to be held after a gap of about five years, will be declared soon, including issuing of notification for the poll. The list of voters and observers will be compiled by January 25 after talking to all concerned.

Asked for his comment on the jibe by saffrom party leaders against the alleged war of words within TMC, Chatterjee said "We don't attach importance to such utterances of BJP, which had built its organisation in the state mostly with individuals who had deserted their original parties before the assembly poll. Those who did so started leaving the sinking ship after the state poll. There is not much left in the BJP organisation in West Bengal now".

Mocking at BJP, he said "What is to be said about a party in which a central minister of the rank of minister of state (Santanu Thakur) speaks against the party leadership in his own state and a veteran like Tathagata Roy (senior leader and former governor of Tripura and Meghalaya), does the same thing in his tweets frequently".

Chatterjee, however, said he would not like to comment on the internal affairs of BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)