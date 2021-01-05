Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Scenes of people sipping tea standing in corridors of the state secretariat here will now become a thing of the past as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday introduced "tray service" for staffers and visitors and restricted hours for serving the aromatic beverage.

Tea will be served via tray service to officials as well as visitors and for a restricted period during the day at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state government, in south Mumbai, said an official order.

This means tea will brought in trays to the table or workplace of administrative staff members, including officers, and visitors coming to meet them at the seven-storey building.

Scenes of people enjoying tea while standing in corridors of the high-security building adversely impact the image of the state, the government resolution said.

This also did not go well with rules of discipline required in a government office, the order said.

The tray service will remain operational from 9.30 am and 10.30 am and from 3 pm to 4 pm, it said.

There is no change in the current schedule of Mantralaya canteen and its services, the order stated.

