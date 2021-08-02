Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) No fresh COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Rajasthan on Monday as the death toll stood unchanged at 8,954, a government bulletin stated.

As many as 28 districts out of a total of 33 did not record a single positive case on the day.

With 16 coronavirus cases, the total number of cases have gone up to 9,53,704, according to the official report.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Jaipur and three each from Jodhpur and Alwar besides other cities.

A total of 9,44,509 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 241, the report stated.

