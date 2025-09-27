Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh State Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while speaking on the recent 'I Love Mohammad' protest on Friday, said that under the Yogi government, no one is permitted to take the law into their own hands.

"No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands under the Yogi government...the government and administration will surely take their course," Suresh Khanna stated.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Hold Key BJP Strategy Meetings in Araria, Saran and Vaishali Today.

Describing the details of the protest that took place on Friday, where a group of people pelted stones in Bareilly, SSP Anurag Arya said, "When people did not comply, the police, in accordance with their training, dispersed the crowd using minimal force."

"There was no disturbance throughout the day... Friday prayers were held safely at almost all locations in the district... Only in the Kotwali area, where a call had been made about gathering at Islamia Ground, a large number of people gathered around 2:30 pm and insisted on going to Islamia Ground at various intersections... Meetings were held at various locations, informing everyone that the government, administration, or police had not granted the requested permission for Islamia Ground," SSP Arya explained.

Also Read | World Tourism Day 2025: Tourist Influx Surges in Madhya Pradesh; 134.1 Million Tourists Visited in 2024.

"Those who arrived misbehaved with the police and pelted stones at them. When people did not comply, the police, in accordance with their training, dispersed the crowd using minimal force... We are conducting a detailed investigation to determine who was directly involved in this," he stated.

On the consequences of the protest, the SSP said, "Strict action will be taken against them... Information about firing has also been received... Strict action will be taken against those who were involved in making the call, gathering people, and misleading the police administration."

A group of people pelted stones during a protest after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, prompting the police to resort to a lathi charge and detain several of them.

Protestors had gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, holding placards that read "I Love Mohammad."

Officials said police were conducting a flag march in the area when some miscreants came onto the streets shouting slogans and pelted stones.

IG Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni said the situation is currently under control, and some of the stone pelters have been identified and taken into custody. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)