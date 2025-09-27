Bhopal, September 27: Tourism in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable surge over the past five years, positioning the state as one of India’s most sought-after travel destinations. In the year 2024, the state attracted a total of 134.1 million tourists. In 2019, the state welcomed 89 million tourists. Although the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions led to a decline in footfall during 2020 and 2021, Madhya Pradesh continued to attract visitors, maintaining its reputation as a preferred destination.

With the easing of restrictions and normalisation of conditions in 2022, tourism rebounded strongly, reaching 112.1 million visitors in 2023 and climbing further to 134.1 million in 2024, according to data released by the state government ahead of World Tourism Day on Saturday. National Tourism Day 2025 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day That Promotes the Role of Tourism in the Country.

The steady rise in both domestic and international tourist arrivals reflects the growing appeal of Madhya Pradesh’s diverse offerings. Last year alone, Ujjain drew over 70 million spiritual tourists, underscoring the state’s prominence in religious tourism.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav emphasised that tourism in Madhya Pradesh is guided by principles of sustainable development. He noted that while natural, cultural, spiritual, rural, and wildlife tourism remain core attractions, emerging sectors such as sports tourism, medical tourism, water sports, agricultural tourism, and heritage tourism are gaining momentum. National Tourism Day 2025 Wishes and Quotes: Best Travel Instagram Captions, Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Share With Travel Lovers.

Dr Yadav credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the expansion of tourism in states like Madhya Pradesh, which has contributed to enhancing India’s global image. He highlighted national initiatives like Vocal for Local, Dekho Apna Desh, and the Triple T concept—Textile, Tourism, and Technology—as transformative efforts linking tourism with economic development, employment generation, women empowerment, and cultural revival.

Madhya Pradesh has also emerged as a hub of global heritage. Of India’s 69 UNESCO World Heritage sites, 18 are located in the state, including the renowned Khajuraho temple complex, Sanchi Buddhist monuments, and Bhimbetka caves.

Currently, three sites are on the permanent UNESCO list, while 15 others are on the tentative list, such as Gwalior Fort, Mandu, Orchha, Chanderi, Bhedaghat, Lameta Ghats, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Ashoka inscriptions, and the 64 Yogini temples. Tourism has become a magnet for investment in the state. Recent Regional Tourism Conclaves in Rewa and Gwalior attracted significant investor interest, with proposals exceeding Rs 3,000 crore in Rewa and Rs 3,500 crore in Gwalior.

Infrastructure development has also accelerated, with the launch of the PM Shree Tourism Air Service connecting Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Rewa, Singrauli, Ujjain, and Khajuraho.

Under a public-private partnership, helicopter services will soon link major cities, religious sites, national parks, and tourist destinations, promoting affordable and sustainable air travel. This initiative is expected to boost tourism, commerce, and employment across Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

