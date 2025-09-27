New Delhi, September 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold crucial meetings with BJP leaders and workers in Araria, Saran, and Vaishali districts of Bihar on Saturday, as part of the party’s intensified preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. According to party sources, Shah will begin his day by addressing a regional meeting in Sarairanjan, Samastipur at 11:30 A.M., followed by another meeting in Forbesganj, Araria at 2:30 P.M. He will then proceed to Purnia Airport to depart for Delhi.

These zonal-level meetings will also see the participation of BJP officials from neighbouring districts and are aimed at galvanizing grassroots-level workers for a high-stakes electoral battle. This visit marks the second day of Shah’s two-day tour of Bihar. Tej Pratap Yadav Launches Janshakti Janata Dal After Being Expelled From RJD Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Picks ‘Black Board’ As Party Symbol (See Pic).

Amit Shah To Hold Key BJP Strategy Meetings in Bihar

On Friday, HM Shah kicked off the trip with a workers’ meeting in Bettiah, West Champaran. Addressing party workers from the Champaran and Saran regions, he emphasised the need for unity and commitment, instructing them to be battle-ready and ensure an emphatic victory for the NDA in the upcoming state elections.

Shah is currently leading a series of zonal meetings, with Bihar being divided into five organisational zones for better coordination. In Friday’s Bettiah meeting, workers from 45 Assembly constituencies across 10 organisational districts participated. These included booth-level workers, the backbone of the BJP's election machinery. Prashant Kishor-Led Jan Suraaj Party Likely To Emerge As Disruptor in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says Pre-Poll Survey.

"...In Bettiah, Bihar, I held a meeting with senior BJP workers from the Champaran and Saran regions regarding the upcoming elections and issued necessary instructions. The workers from 45 Assembly constituencies across 10 organisational districts in these regions are those who work diligently right down to the booth level. These regions will play a crucial role in forming the government in the state with an overwhelming majority for the NDA," Shah posted on X.

Joining Shah in these strategy sessions are newly-appointed Bihar BJP election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-incharges CR Patil and Keshav Maurya, and Bihar incharge Vinod Tawde.

The BJP has also released a list of 'Pravasi' leaders, MPs, and senior leaders from other states, who will be deployed in Bihar to oversee the campaign across various constituencies. This includes MPs from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, and J&K.

