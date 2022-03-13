Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and patriarch of the Janata Dal (Secular) HD Deve Gowda on Saturday ruled out the possibility of his party entering into a pre-poll alliance with any political party in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 state Assembly elections.

His remarks came amid speculations doing the rounds that the JD (S) can strike a pre-poll alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for the next year's polls.

Also Read | Russia Threatens To Destroy Convoys Carrying Foreign Weapons For Ukraine, Says Report.

"I would like to tell you that we are not at all thinking about alliances. We will sit in the Opposition and we will try to build the party," said Deve Gowda.

With regards to recently concluded polls in Punjab, the former Prime Minister argued that the year-long farmers' agitation fueled the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Also Read | Spanish Female Complains to Police Commissioner via Email Against Arrested Kochi Tattooist.

"The farmers' agitation and the manner in which the protests against the three farm laws was dealt with and also the internal politics of Congress led to the rise of the AAP in Punjab," he added.

The AAP bagged a landslide victory in the Punjab polls, winning 92 Assembly seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)