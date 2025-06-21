Pune, Jun 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said slaughterhouses will not be allowed to come up in the temple town of Alandi in the district.

The town, which houses a temple of poet-saint Dnyaneshwar, is one of the places from which processions of `warkaris' or pilgrims set out for the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur every year.

Also Read | ECI on Demand For CCTV Footage Of Voting Process: ‘Sharing Video Footage of Polling Stations During Voting Day Breaches Voters' Privacy, May Lead to Discrimination’.

He has directed the removal of reservation of land for abattoir shown in the Development Plan of Alandi, Fadnavis said, speaking at `Warkari Bhakti Yoga' event here.

"No slaughterhouses will be allowed in the town under any circumstances," the chief minister said.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Class 9 Boy Dies by Suicide on His Birthday While Parents Were Out To Buy Cake in Gujarat; Police Launch Probe.

He also assured that proper systems are in place to manage water discharge from dams in Western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur and Sangli so as to avoid floods.

"We have established clear protocols about for what purpose water should be released from dams, and when it should be stopped. There's good coordination with neighbouring states to ensure effective dam water management. Our engineers have been deployed in these states for better coordination during the monsoon," Fadnavis said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)