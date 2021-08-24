PL Punia outside the residence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Congress leader and party's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia on Tuesday said that there was no discussion on a change of leadership in the state during a meeting between chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, health minister TS Singh Deo with former party president Rahul Gandhi.

"Met Rahul Gandhi today, talked in detail about Chhattisgarh's several policies," chief minister Bhagel said after the meeting.

Gandhi met Bhagel and Singh Deo at his residence here amid the alleged ongoing power tussle between the two leaders.

Punia was also present at the meeting today.

Chief minister Baghel has also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi earlier and both he and Singh Deo had met Rahul Gandhi previously too.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority.With Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, there has been a growing clamour among supporters of Singh Deo over the issue of rotational chief ministership.

While both the leaders have maintained that they will adhere to the the party high command, supporters of Singh Deo claimed that he was promised the Chief Ministership after two and half years of the present regime.

Last month senior tribal MLA Brihaspati Singh alleged that Deo orchestrated an attack on him which sparked controversy resulting in Deo walking out of the state Assembly.

AICC in charge of Chattisgarh Punia held several meetings to resolve the situation and consequently, MLA Brihaspati Singh backtracked from his statements. But PL Punia failed to persuade TS Singh Deo, who has been upset for not probing Brihaspati for levelling allegations against him.

Congress is also battling similar issues in Punjab and Rajasthan. (ANI)

