New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, on Tuesday, initiating his party’s debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi and also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"This no-confidence motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Sonia ji (Gandhi) is sitting here...I think she has to do two things - "Bete (son) ko set karna hai aur Damad (son-in-law) ko bhent karna hai" (She wants to set his son [Rahul Gandhi] and wants to gift his son-in-law). ...That is the base of this motion," Dubey said.

The former Congress President was seen laughing at the BJP MP's remark.

This motion is against the son of a poor, against a man who gave houses, drinking water, toilets to the people. It is against the poor, the BJP MP said.

Dubey also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Savarkar and brought up the issue of the Supreme Court staying the Congress leader’s conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname defamation case after which the Wayanad MP’s membership in the Lower House was restored.

"The Supreme Court has not given a judgement. It has given a stay order...He is saying that he will not apologise… Secondly, he says "I am not Savarkar" - You can never be Veer Savakar...," Dubey said.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government began with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiating the debate. Gogoi stated that the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance was forced to move the house due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “maun vrat” (vow of silence) on Manipur.

Initially, the Congress said that Rahul Gandhi will begin the debate.

Responding to the last-minute change in the Congress speakers’ list Dubey took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said that "Maybe Rahul Gandhi wasn’t ready today or maybe he woke late. Gaurav Gogoi spoke well. I am a victim of turbulent times of Manipur. My uncle suffered there and was injured.”

Opposition members have been seeking discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meities and Kukis, when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes. (ANI)

