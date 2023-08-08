New Delhi, August 8: High drama erupted in the Lok Sabha ahead of the discussion on the no-confidence motion after Gaurav Gogoi and not Rahul Gandhi initiated the discussion from the Congress, and the BJP questioned the change. The BJP asked, 'What changed in five minutes, we were enthusiastic to listen to him."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, when the House met once again, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "As per my information I came to know that a letter has arrived that Rahul Gandhi will speak in the place of Gaurav Gogoi. "What happened sir, we were waiting for his speech. What has happened as the letter came at 11.55 a.m. Let us understand what has happened in five minutes. What is the problem, we are very enthusiastic to listen to Rahul Gandhi," Joshi said after Gogoi replaced Rahul Gandhi to initiate the discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government To Be Moved On August 8 by Congress-Led Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Gaurav Gogoi Initiates Discussion in Place of Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opens discussion on No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha He says, "We are compelled to bring the No Confidence Motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I move the Motion that this House expresses No Confidence in the Government.… pic.twitter.com/KmaxtxeZNK — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

#WATCH | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "PM took a 'maun vrat' to not speak in the Parliament. So, we had to bring the No Confidence Motion to break his silence. We have three questions for him - 1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did it take almost 80 days to… pic.twitter.com/rfAVe77sNY — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

Responding to Joshi, Gogoi said, “What discussions take place in the meeting of yours (Speaker) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we never ask.” Following the remarks of Gogoi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “He (Gogoi) should say, you (Speaker) must tell, it is a serious allegation. "He has named you and the Prime Minister,|" Joshi said to Speaker Om Birla. Then Birla urged the MPs to initiate the proceedings of the House. No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Admits No-Trust Motion; To Decide Date After Discussion With Leaders of All Parties.

Meanwhile, initiating the discussion on the motion, Gogoi said, "We thank you for accepting the no-confidence motion of INDIA Alliance. When you asked who all are in support of the INDIA alliance and I thank everyone for supporting it. This is our 'majboori' (compulsion) to bring the no-confidence motion. It was not about numbers but for the people of Manipur and for justice for Manipur.”

