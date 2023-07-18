Noida, Jul 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl, who was alone in her house here, was found murdered on Tuesday and around Rs 25 lakh cash missing, with the police taking into custody a person over suspicion of his involvement in the case, officials said.

The incident took place in Purana Sutiyana area under Ecotech 3 police station limits when the girl's father, Sudarshan Bairagi who is an ayurvedic doctor, had gone to his clinic in Sector 93 in the morning along with his wife and younger child, they said.

“When they returned home around 1.30 pm, they found the victim, Shilpi, lying on the bed with a cloth tied around her neck and some blood oozing out from her mouth. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said.

Bairagi, a native of Meerut district, told police that he recently sold a property which fetched him around Rs 23.50 lakh which was kept at home, along with Rs 1.50 lakh that he already had, Yadav said.

“Bairagi raised suspicion on a man who hails from the same village as the doctor. This man frequently visited his house, too. The doctor raised suspicion over the man's involvement in the case as in the morning he (the suspect) had enquired from his wife about what time they would go to the clinic and when they would return,” the DCP said.

This person, who is known to the family, has been taken into custody for questioning on the basis of suspicion, the officer said, adding that the police are probing all possible angles in the case and analyzing available CCTV footage.

