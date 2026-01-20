Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): A man has been arrested by the Bisrakh police station in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a year-old viral video showing a child sitting on the bonnet of a luxury car, the Noida Police said on Tuesday.

The police have identified the arrested accused as Ankit Pal, a resident of Gaur City 2 and the driver of the car in this case.

Pal's arrest followed the police taking cognisance of the year-old viral video.

Further legal action is being taken.

In another case, the Noida Police today arrested Abhay Singh, the CEO of real estate firm MZ Wiztown Planners, in connection with the death of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta, whose car plunged into a water-filled drain in Greater Noida's Sector 150.

This arrest follows the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

SIT head, Bhanu Bhaskar, who visited the incident spot along with the team, stated that they will submit their investigation report within five days.

"SIT has been formed to investigate this case. We have had discussions with the officials and the deceased's family members. The investigation has just started. We will present the report after 5 days of investigation," Bhaskar told reporters.

The SIT, under the leadership of the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Meerut Zone, comprises the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, and the Chief Engineer, PWD. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it has been tasked to submit its report to the CM within five days.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday removed Lokesh M from his positions as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida and Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). The victim's post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death as 'asphyxia due to antemortem drowning followed by cardiac arrest.'

A 27-year-old man, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his car broke through the boundary of a drain and fell into water near the Sector-150 intersection under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida on the night of January 16-17.

Following the incident, the victim's family alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have saved his life as he struggled for two hours. (ANI)

