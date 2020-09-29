Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Police here rescued a man from a honey trap gang and arrested three accused in connection with a case of alleged honey trap and kidnapping, said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Noida, Ranvijay Singh.

The official said that the police team had started working after getting a complaint from a woman that her husband had gone missing on Saturday (September 27).

"On Sunday, a woman came to us and complained that on Saturday evening that her husband left the house in his car and has not returned since. We began the investigations and by Sunday evening we recovered him untouched from a hotel in Sector-41. We also arrested three persons, including a woman, from the spot," Singh told ANI here.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that it is a honey trap gang, they float their numbers under the pretext of running a massage parlour. Once the victim reaches the spot he is called in, there they loot him and in some cases, they also kidnap the victim and demand ransom from the family members," he added.

The police official said that on Saturday evening the victim had reached the hotel, where he was kept forcibly in a room by the gang members.

His wife had then received a call from an unknown person demanding Rs 10 lakhs for releasing her husband.

He added that the gang had been active since long and it is being suspected that they were involved in such activities in the past too.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

